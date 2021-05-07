SOMERSET – A longtime law enforcement officer in Somerset County has lost his job after a protection-from-abuse order was lifted a week earlier, authorities said.
Todd Sherle has been relieved of his duties as a Somerset County detective.
“Todd Sherle is no longer employed as a county detective,” District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said on Friday. “We thank him for his efforts and wish him well in future endeavors.”
A Somerset County woman was granted a temporary PFA order against Sherle on April 22, accusing him of threatening a child with a chainsaw. The incident allegedly took place at Sherle’s Stoystown-area home on April 20, when Sherle was caring for two children as part of a custody arrangement.
The PFA order was withdrawn after both sides and their attorneys met with Somerset County Judge Daniel Rullo for a hearing on April 30.
Somerset attorney David Leake, who represented Sherle, offered no comment when reached on Friday.
Sherle had been a county detective for about a year. He is a retired state trooper and a former president of the Somerset County Chiefs of Police Association. He also served as a deputy sheriff and was police chief in Jennerstown Borough.
