SOMERSET, Pa. – An on-duty Somerset County deputy sheriff was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown via ambulance following a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital by a helicopter.
Neither individual was publicly identified as of late Thursday afternoon.
“Prayers for the deputy and everyone involved,” Chief Deputy Sheriff Dustin Weir said.
The accident occurred shortly after noon near North Pleasant Avenue and Stoystown Road in Somerset Borough.
The sheriff’s office, along with members of Somerset Borough Police Department, Somerset Area Ambulance and Somerset Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
The area around the accident was closed to traffic for approximately 90 minutes, according to Somerset County Office of Emergency Management.
