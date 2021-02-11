EBENSBURG – A summary trial was postponed on Thursday for Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas in connection with incidents at two Richland Township businesses in October.
Thomas was scheduled to appear before District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.
Cambria County Assistant District Kevin Persio and Ryan Tutera, a Pittsburgh-based defense attorney, both told The Tribune-Democrat the delay will give both sides time to work out a resolution.
Thomas said at the time that the citations stemmed from disputes he had with owners of Capri Pizza and Uzelac Gymnastics about his daughter’s 5th birthday party.
He said he became upset because the door was locked when people began arriving at the gymnastics facility for the party and because the pizzas that had been ordered from Capri Pizza weren’t delivered.
The business owners alleged that Thomas used vulgar and abusive language, and at one point attempted to provoke a fight.
