SOMERSET, Pa. – A Pittsburgh contractor will start work Monday on a $1.2 million project replacing three culverts in Stonycreek, Lincoln and Quemahoning townships, Somerset County.
On Monday, the contractor will place a detour for the work on Lambertsville Road.
One culvert is located over a tributary to Stonycreek River, just south of the intersection with Covered Bridge Road and the other, over Grove Run, is located near the intersection of Coal Road.
An 11-mile signed detour will follow Lambertsville Road, Buckstown Road and Route 30, PennDOT officials said.
Work on the Bicycle Road bridge over the Beaver Dam Creek, near the intersection of Milow Kimmel Road, will take place at a later date.
The proposed work on all three bridges consists of replacing the box culverts, roadway approach work, drainage, and guiderail upgrades, as well as any miscellaneous construction.
Overall work is expected to be completed by September 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.