BOSWELL, Pa. – Several Somerset County fire crews responded to a residential blaze on Main Street in Boswell Borough on Friday.
The call came in just after 7 p.m. about a structure fire on the 500 block of Main Street.
When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy smoke showing from the attic. Multiple crews attacked the blaze in the interior of the house and worked for more than an hour to extinguish the flames.
Boswell, Stoystown, Sipesville, Jennerstown, Jerome and Richland Township fire departments responded, along with Somerset EMS.
