A Somerset man was arrested following a crash early Sunday on County Line Road in Middlecreek Township.

According to state police, Ray Wirick, 30, was driving while under the influence of drugs when the one-vehicle crash occurred at 3:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the accident, Somerset County 911 officials said.

New Centerville and Seven Springs fire departments also responded to the scene, a 911 supervisor said.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you