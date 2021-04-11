A Somerset man was arrested following a crash early Sunday on County Line Road in Middlecreek Township.
According to state police, Ray Wirick, 30, was driving while under the influence of drugs when the one-vehicle crash occurred at 3:45 a.m.
No injuries were reported in the accident, Somerset County 911 officials said.
New Centerville and Seven Springs fire departments also responded to the scene, a 911 supervisor said.
