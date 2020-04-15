Packsaddle Bridge will close Monday for repairs, Somerset County officials said Wednesday.
The 150-year-old, 48-foot-long covered bridge carries Pack Saddle Road over Brush Creek in Fairhope Township in the southeastern part of Somerset County.
A detour around the project area will be posted. The bridge is expected to remain closed for about 60 days or until the repairs are complete. The repairs are being done by Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett.
Packsaddle Bridge is one of 10 remaining covered bridges in Somerset County. All 10 have been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1980.
