SOMERSET – The Somerset County Commissioners are asking the county Court of Common Pleas to intervene again in an ongoing dispute with its treasurer, Anthony DeLuca, over procedures for the deposit of county funds.
The dispute began last fall, as the county commissioners unanimously adopted resolutions to deposit $25 million in county funds for investment with public institutions of their choice. DeLuca declined to transfer the funds, saying he did not consent to the commissioner's plan.
DeLuca has held the position that a treasurer has equal authority to the commissioners on fiscal matters.
“If a treasurer was meant to be an accountant to the commissioners, he would not be elected, and bonded,” he wrote in previous court filings.
In October, the county filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against DeLuca's interpretation of his role as the county treasurer.
On Feb. 17, the court issued an order granting declaratory relief in favor of the county.
Since then, however, apparent confusion about how DeLuca is to handle routine, daily deposits has arisen.
The county filed an emergency application for supplemental relief on FridayMarch 3, after DeLuca started requiring signatures of two county commissioners for requests for deposits.
As evidenced by emails included in the county's DeLuca has taken the position that the court’s Feb. 17 order precludes him from even making deposits of county funds without two commissioner signatures. Emails from DeLuca were submitted as evidence in the county's emergency application for supplemental relief.
The county says that the court’s original order is clear: the treasurer has no authority to transfer funds for county transactions without two commissioner signatures, but that doesn’t preclude him from receiving and receipting funds through deposits.
“Obviously disappointed with the result of the Feb. 17 order, the Defendant Treasurer has engaged in what can only be characterized as nothing short of vexatious and obdurate conduct with respect to the Court’s order,” wrote the county's solicitor, Michael Barbera, in the county's application for relief.
With the emergency application for relief, the county is asking the court to direct DeLuca that the court’s Feb. 17 order does not require two commissioner signatures on deposits of county funds, to award attorneys' fees and costs in favor against DeLuca, and to issue a rule on DeLuca to show cause why the relief requested by the county’s application should not be granted.
