SOMERSET – Somerset County’s effort to lobby Washington, D.C., lawmakers for the final four-lane stretch of U.S. Route 219 in the region has now expanded to include both road and rail.
Somerset County commissioners said they are tasking two beltway-focused consulting firms to press for the development of a Rockwood rail stop along Amtrak’s Capitol Limited route.
It’s a move that was originally proposed nearly a decade ago, but struggled to gain steam in the Rockwood community.
Over the past year or so, county and Rockwood officials have revisited the idea – particularly a lower-cost “flag stop” that would likely cost a fraction of the original proposal’s $3.9 million price tag, said Brad Zearfoss, Somerset County Planning Commission executive director.
“That’s a model that has worked in areas such as Tyrone and Huntingdon,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be much more than a cement pad and a shelter similar to a bus stop.”
Given the fact that most people turn to online buying for tickets, a sales booth isn’t necessary – and daily, “full” stops wouldn’t need to be either, Zearfoss said.
With “flag stops,” the train operator would know ahead of time if there are passengers boarding or departing and could continue through the town without coming to a halt on days when that isn’t the case, he said.
“It makes a lot of sense for Rockwood,” he said, citing the Great Allegheny Passage, area ski resorts and the in-development September 11th National Memorial Trail as local draws.
Capitol Limited trains connect Washington, D.C., and Chicago by way of Pittsburgh and Cleveland.
Rockwood Borough Councilwoman Sarah Sleasman said borough officials have already drafted a letter supporting the project, saying it won’t just be beneficial for their borough but the region as well.
“We’re going to do whatever we can to support it,” Sleasman said.
An Amtrak study completed a decade ago predicted the stop would add 2,100 passengers a year to the line.
That doesn’t mean the project is rounding the final curve, however.
Rail line owner CSX Corporation hasn’t been as warm to the idea. The Florida-based corporation has cited worries about freight delays another passenger stop could bring.
In recent years, CSX has suggested the addition of a low-speed “siding,” a parallel stretch of rail onto which the train could pull over, would be needed. Zearfoss said that probably isn’t feasible or affordable.
Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said project partners are hopeful federal transportation officials can figure out a solution.
Given that D.C.-based Pendulum Strategies and South Carolina-based Nelson Mullins are already lobbying lawmakers for Route 219 support, adding the rail project to their task list wasn’t a big undertaking, she said.
The county hired both companies last year on a $5,000-per-month contract.
Federal transportation leaders are pushing for a new surface transportation bill this year, making it the perfect time “to have those conversations,” Tokar-Ickes said.
“I think we’re all holding out hope for good news ... in that transportation bill,” she said.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
