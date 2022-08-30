SOMERSET, Pa. – With the county’s general fund inflated to more than $31 million – in part due to temporary American Rescue Plan money – Somerset County Treasurer Anthony DeLuca sees a unique opportunity to grow that total.
Advising the Somerset County commissioners that money market interest rates will grow to 2.25% on Sept. 1, he urged the board Tuesday to transfer those dollars into a market fund through an area bank.
“That’s $35,130 per month the county could be gaining,” DeLuca said, adding that the total interest would add up to $427,433 a year.
Somerset County commissioners said the idea has their attention, but they pumped the brakes on DeLuca’s call to act “immediately.”
While moving the funds from a savings account that yields .55% to a market find that currently pays 1.75% might seem like a no-brainer, Commissioner Colleen Dawson said the board has a fiduciary responsibility to thoroughly explore whether a money market option, which has a monthly transaction limit, would be a fit.
There’s also the unexplored question of whether other local banks might be able to provide a better offer, she and Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes added.
“Historically,” Tokar-Ickes said, “we’ve always (reached out) to all of the local banks. and we feel that’s the right thing to do – to give each of them a fair opportunity.”
Monitoring investment opportunities is part of DeLuca’s role as treasurer.
He first pitched the idea in a committee meeting earlier this month.
DeLuca obtained money market quotes from the bank the county currently deals with – First National Bank, a Pittsburgh-based institution with a heavy presence in the region.
While DeLuca said he’d reach out to other banks for proposals, he said the county is losing money each day – and said he didn’t understand why the county didn’t act immediately to invest.
“That money could be moved in one click,” he said. “There wouldn’t be any transfer fees. (The bank) could just move it.”
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the county has an obligation to act carefully and research the idea, given that taxpayers’ money is involved.
In the days since DeLuca first brought up the idea, the county spoke with officials from the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust about directing general fund dollars into a money market, he said.
The municipal government-created entity serves as a financial services resource for counties, townships and schools.
The next step involves collecting quotes from banks and determining what percentage of its fund dollars the county could deposit in the fund, Walker said.
As the prime source of budgeted funding dollars the county relies on each year – most of it through tax revenue – Somerset County draws from the general fund regularly to pay monthly bills, pay employees and make purchases, board members noted.
And while the fund starts out high at the end of tax season, it’s typically drawn by millions each month as the year rolls on, Walker said.
While Somerset County still has millions of dollars left in American Rescue Plan funds, that too will be drawn down to pay for projects, including a first responder radio communications tower, water system and bridge replacements that have already been approved in 2022.
“The point of that money isn’t to hold and earn interest,” Walker said, noting that the county has an obligation to spend it on eligible projects between now and 2025.
While the county can collect some extra interest revenue from it now, it won’t be a lasting source for it, he cautioned.
The county hasn’t turned to money markets for investment in recent years because there was no significant benefit to exploring the idea, the board added.
DeLuca, too, noted that rates, which are projected to go from 1.75% to 3% over the next two months, “haven’t been this high in decades.”
Every dime generated is one that could help prevent a tax increase, he added.
“It’s a chance to take advantage of these rates,” he said, “and it’ll still be our money.”
