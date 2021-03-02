SIPESVILLE – A concrete business was destroyed by fire and a state police fire marshal is investigating.
According to Somerset County 911 officials, the fire was reported at Eagle Concrete at 11:22 p.m. Monday. Firefighters from eight departments responded.
The business is located on Bakersville-Edie Road in the Sipesville area.
One firefighter was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center during the incident for treatment of exhaustion, a 911 supervisor said.
Firefighters cleared the scene approximately eight hours after arriving on scene, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Somerset and Boswell EMS units also responded to the fire.
