SOMERSET – The Somerset County commissioners plan to reach out to their local election boards across the county before deciding whether to amend a law that prohibits political attire inside polling stations.
Commissioners acknowledged Tuesday they aren’t in lockstep on the idea, with Commissioner Colleen Dawson in favor of amending the policy to permit the attire and President Commissioner Gerald Walker saying he supports the policy currently in place.
The Somerset County Election Board plans to review its policy on “electioneering” after two separate residents were told to remove political attire while entering Meyersdale-area voting stations to cast ballots.
The first incident occurred during the 2020 presidential election and the most recent occurred during the spring 2022 primary, leading to a dispute between an election worker and a Meyersdale voter who arrived to his community precinct wearing a “Mastriano for Governor” hat.
Somerset County Republican Party Chairman Guy Berkebile has also been pushing county officials to follow the statewide recommendation, which permits the wearing of political attire inside polling places by voters as long as they aren’t actively campaigning.
The Pennsylvania Department of State’s 2016 guidelines bar such attire from being worn by poll workers and designated watchers, and discourage it in general, but “recommends” allowing voters to wear political shirts, hats or buttons under the condition they aren’t campaigning for the candidate while inside.
Last week, Solicitor Michael Barbera said the county has had its “electioneering” policy in place for decades without modifying it, saying the county has historically opted to take a tougher stance on political attire rather than delve into specifics on what type of clothing or campaign material might or might not be permitted.
Dawson, a Republican, said the county should amend the policy.
“I think if a voter wants to wear campaign attire, no matter how obnoxious, they should be free to wear it into their precinct to vote,” Dawson said. “If they are verbal or creating a disturbance, that’s another story.”
Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes noted the policy has not changed during her multi-term tenure on the board. But given the current concerns, it’s worth exploring whether changes are warranted, the five-term Democrat said.
Somerset County has 66 local election judges who are joined by two inspectors, one representing the Democratic Party and the other the Republican Party, for 68 precincts.
Two of its smallest precincts, Seven Springs and Callimont boroughs, are overseen by adjacent, larger precincts, which is why there are two fewer judges than precincts.
Given that those individuals deal with the matter each election on the ground level, Tokar-Ickes said it makes sense to see what they think about the current policy.
As is, election workers have been advising people to remove their political attire or cover it up before casting a ballot.
Tokar-Ickes said it does not appear to be a widespread issue.
The board members acknowledged the county’s election law doesn’t delve too far into specifics and their predecessors who created it left it “intentionally vague” in some areas.
“I’ve already had some good discussions with some of the (local) election folks I’ve talked to about this,” Tokar-Ickes said.
Among them: “What constitutes electioneering? What is campaigning? What is advertising?” she said, in reference to specific definitions at the county level.
Walker said his position could change, depending on what the board hears.
“We don’t always agree on everything,” Dawson said.
“But that’s democracy,” Tokar-Ickes added.
Walker met with the concerned resident, Chet Bittinger, and Berkebile earlier this month about the issue, but Dawson said she and Tokar-Ickes did not attend to avoid potential Sunshine Act issues – or the appearance of an Election Board meeting, which must be publicly advertised in advance.
“For that discussion,” Dawson said, “we deferred to Commissioner Walker (to represent the board).”
Board officials indicated there’s no deadline in place to make a decision on the matter.
Incentive program expanded
As of Tuesday, all county employees will be able to receive $500 for successfully referring new hires in any county department, commissioners said.
The county introduced its referral incentive program in 2021 to boost employment in the Children and Youth Services department, but has since expanded it to the county jail and other departments struggling with shortages.
The Salary Board’s latest vote makes employees across the county eligible for the $500 sum if they recruit someone for any county position, commissioners said.
To date, just one employee has been brought in through the program – and the referring employee will receive the first $250 payment after the new hire completes their first 90 days on the job.
The second half of the payment is received following a year of service, county officials said.
Tokar-Ickes noted the program hasn’t been as successful as they hoped – “but it doesn’t hurt to keep it going.”
Mileage rate updatedWith fuel prices up, Somerset County is following the federal government’s lead in adjusting its the county mileage reimbursement rate.
The rate is set to determine the per-mile amount county employees are reimbursed for authorized travel during work shifts.
The rate was unanimously set at 62.5 cents per mile.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.