SOMERSET – Somerset County Coroner Wallace Miller will likely soon get some help with his heavy workload.
As part of the county’s ongoing efforts to modernize the operations of the coroner’s office, the members of the county’s Salary Board voted on Tuesday to create the position of chief deputy coroner at an annual salary of $34,910.
“We felt like, as we’re looking into the future, we need to get the entire office updated,” Miller said after Tuesday’s meeting.
As examples to follow in that process, he added, he looked to nearby counties, including Indiana and Cambria, both of which employ full-time deputy coroners.
Miller, who said his office currently employs one part-time deputy and one per diem deputy, said that he is always on call and that he handles all of his office’s administrative work himself. Those duties are getting to be a burden, he said.
“I’m not the young man I was on Sept. 11, and for me to be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year is getting to be a challenge,” Miller said, noting that his office handles an average of 225 cases per year. “We need somebody to bear some of the administrative load and some of the on-call load.”
Miller said that the amount of paperwork and other administration associated with the coroner’s office spiked after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, during which United Airlines Flight 93 was hijacked and crashed in Stonycreek Township, killing all 37 passengers – including the four hijackers – and seven crew members. Miller’s office began receiving numerous open records requests in the aftermath of the crash, he said.
When Michael Barbera became the county’s solicitor in 2018, Miller said, he “pointed out that we really needed to update the way that we’re operating.”
As part of that updating effort, the office’s records, which are currently stored at Miller’s funeral home, will be moved into an office space in the county office building at 300 N. Center Ave., Somerset.
“The coroner’s office – the specs of it are kind of nebulous because the county code really tells you what you need to do, and the county code is purposefully vague, so it’s left up to the counties to manage that the way they see fit,” Miller said.
“Somerset County has always been very good to me, but I’ve never asked them for a whole lot,” he continued, adding that he decided it was time to modernize “based on the recommendations I was getting and the problems I was starting to see coming up in the future.”
“He requested that we take a look at this,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said after Tuesday’s meeting, “and we certainly are responsive to the coroner’s needs.”
