The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce will hold a sporting clays event Tuesday at Seven Springs Mountain Resort as part of its Action Mentoring initiative.
Action Mentoring was launched to introduce the region’s soon-to-be-grads to local workforce needs and employers in the community. And according to chamber leaders, young business leaders and recent graduates have lost the ability to network with business, government and community leaders, “which is vital to their career growth.”
“We can take a proactive role as business leaders engage our youth through Action Mentoring and help them connect and learn more about our local area, while enjoying an outdoor activity,” chamber officials wrote in a release to media.
“We have a huge opportunity to keep more of our youth finding their careers locally and potentially attracting new people to our area.”
Registration on Tuesday includes 50 shots per person, a full station lunch and awards for top teams and shooters. Event fees are $135 with rental equipment ($100 without equipment rental) or $525 for a foursome ($375 without equipment rental). Young professionals have a discounted rate of $90 with rental equipment ($75 without equipment) and will be assigned to a foursome of business leaders.
For more information or to register for the tournament, contact the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce at 814-445-6431 or info@somersetcountychamber.com.
