The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday that it is offering three scholarships to local students.
The Chamber is offering the $750 John P. Vatavuk Memorial Scholarship, named after the late Somerset County Commissioner John P. Vatavuk, and two other scholarships worth $500 each, officials there said in a press release.
Eligible applicants include high school students who will be attending Chamber member institutions and current students at any of those institutions: Allegany College of Maryland, Clarion University, Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center, International College of Bible Theology, Mount Aloysius College, Penn State-Fayette, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, Somerset County Technology Center, St. Francis University or the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
The Vatavuk scholarship will be awarded to a North Star High School student or graduate, honoring Vatavuk’s teaching career there.
Scholarship awards can be used for tuition, costs of trade certifications, books, transportation, lodging, meals or any other expense pertaining to winners’ educations.
Each applicant must submit a typed one-page essay describing how winning the scholarship will help in achieving his or her educational goals. He or she must also verify the completion of at least 20 hours of volunteer work between May 1 and April 3.
Additional rules and criteria can be found on the scholarship application.
Applications can be obtained at the Chamber office, 601 N. Center Ave., Somerset; from the Chamber’s website, www.somersetcountychamber.com; or from school guidance counselors. The application deadline is April 3. Winners will be notified by April 30.
More information can be had by contacting the Chamber by phone at 814-445-6431 or by email at info@www.somersetcountychamber.com.
