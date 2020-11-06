Somerset County is canceling its Veterans Day Observance, an annual event that has drawn veterans and musical groups to the courthouse each year.
County officials said the call was made “in an abundance of caution,” given current COVID-19 guidelines and concerns.
“We felt it only prudent to cancel the event in an abundance of caution as public health officials are discouraging large indoor gatherings,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker said in a release to media.
Somerset County officials are honoring county veterans with a proclamation this year.
And Somerset County Veterans Director Dan Kinsella reminded county residents to remember veterans – not only on Nov. 11 but every day.
“A moment of silence, a card for a veteran in a local nursing home or a sincere thank you to the veterans in our families are sincere ways to express our thanks so their sacrifice and dedication to the ideals of our nation will never be forgotten,” he said.
