SOMERSET, Pa. – The Somerset County commissioners have presented a tentative budget for 2023 that holds the line on taxes and includes an increase of about $436,000 in personnel costs as employee contract negotiations ramp up.
The county’s contract with its 40 prison officers expires at the end of December, and a new contract is currently in negotiation with their union, the United Mine Workers of America.
Raises are already set for non-union employees in management and middle management roles across county government. The commissioners have agreed on a 3.5% salary increase for the county’s 201 non-union employees in 2023, reflecting the usual annual raise that’s recurred for several years, commissioners said.
Contracts for two other employee groups must be negotiated over the next year for the start of 2024. Contracts expire at the end of next December for 183 employees represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and for 27 employees represented by the Somerset County Court Association of Professional Employees.
While personnel costs are a majority of the county’s expenses, costs of line items across the budget are increasing, said Rebecca Canavan, the county’s finance director.
The county’s tentative $55.8 million 2023 budget represents a 4.6% increase from 2022. The budget will be on display for 20 days on the county’s website and at the commissioners’ office, 300 N. Center Ave., Somerset.
Final budget adoption is scheduled for the Dec. 20 meeting of Commissioners Pamela Tokar-Ickes, Gerald Walker and Colleen Dawson.
The commissioners have proposed a budget that’s balanced with a $3.5 million budgetary surplus that will roll over from the current year. Dawson said the surplus was realized over the past year by consistent oversight of purchases across county departments.
“We are always keeping our eyes on the bottom line,” Dawson said. “We’ll have a fiduciary responsibility to our taxpayers. At the end of the day, a majority of our money comes from our taxpayers.”
There will be no tax increase in 2023. Tokar-Ickes said the commissioners are aware that inflation has been hitting constituents hard.
“We are sensitive to what our residents have been experiencing,” Tokar-Ickes said. “Everybody is shopping for Thanksgiving today. It’s going to cost more to do your dinner than it did last year. We are constantly looking at the impact on our residents.”
In addition to carrying over a budgetary surplus from 2022, the 2023 budget will be balanced with $3 million from the county’s operating reserves, Canavan said.
The budget also includes the full amount of American Rescue Plan funding allocated to the county over the past two years by the federal government.
The county received $7.5 million in 2021 and another $7.5 million this year for a total of $15 million in ARP funding for COVID-19 economic relief. The commissioners plan to use that funding for projects investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The county has until 2024 to commit the ARP funding to specific projects, though many projects around the county are already in progress.
Newer projects on the list include an HVAC repair plan for county buildings and hiring a broadband consultant to deploy broadband to areas of the county that are underserved.
“It’s one-time money, so we don’t want to spend that money on something we can’t sustain in the future,” Dawson said. “We are trying to do our best on generational projects, things that will help all our constituents.”
The list of projects also includes 911 program enhancements, Quemahoning pipeline water plant clarifiers and redecking of bridges on the Great Allegheny Passage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.