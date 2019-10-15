SOMERSET – The Somerset County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to reject both bids received earlier this month by the county for ice-melting material and to reopen the bidding process.
When the commissioners opened bids on Oct. 4 from two prospective suppliers of two kinds of ice-melting material, rock salt and a chemical blend called “ice melt,” they realized that there had been “a lot of confusion” over specifications such as the length of the contract and the chemical composition of the ice melt, Commissioner Gerald Walker said after Tuesday’s meeting.
As such, Walker added, he and his fellow commissioners “thought the safest thing to do was rebid.”
This is the first year in which Somerset County is purchasing its rock salt and ice melt through a public bidding process, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said. In previous years, the county purchased the materials from local companies, most recently from Fetch-N-Go Feed & Pet Supply in Somerset, after soliciting three quotes and choosing the lowest, Walker said.
Last winter, however, the county had to melt so much ice at county facilities such as the Somerset County Education Center, the Area Agency on Agency of Somerset County and Somerset County Airport that its costs for ice-melting material nearly surpassed the $20,600 threshold above which counties must officially hold a public bidding process.
“There was a concern about that, and that’s why it was bid this year,” said Michael Barbera, county solicitor.
“If it wasn’t over, it was getting dangerously close, and so you look at your past usage to try and determine, ‘OK, err on the safe side.’ ”
Also on Tuesday, the commissioners voted to reject the only bid they received for the construction of a new fueling facility at Somerset County Airport and to reopen that bidding process. Tokar-Ickes said after the meeting that the amount of the sole bid was “well in excess of what we estimated the project cost to be.”
Funding request documents associated with the project indicate that two 12,000-gallon underground fuel tanks at the airport are to be removed and replaced by a more modern above-ground fueling facility. The commissioners in June had estimated that the total cost of the project would be $610,000, with the county paying $152,500 and the state paying the other $457,500.
The commissioners also voted to approve an $38,539.93 agreement between the county and The EADS Group for the construction of perimeter fencing at the airport, which is located north of Somerset along state Route 281.
