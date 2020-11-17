SOMERSET – Somerset Borough and Conemaugh Township are looking to rehab properties through this year's Community Development Block Grant Program, while five other communities plan to use their portions to address sewer and stormwater issues.
The Somerset County commissioners unanimously approved on Tuesday a necessary application to fund $870,151 worth of those projects, moving them a step closer to reality.
Most of the communities involved – Windber and the townships of Conemaugh and Jenner, among them – have populations of 4,000 people or greater and are federally recognized as "entitlement communities," meaning they receive funds annually for areas such as sewer work, blight remediation and other qualified projects in income-eligible areas.
"So, this is their money to spend," Somerset Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Steven Spochart said, noting that the application approval is a required part of the process.
Among those projects:
• Conemaugh Township ($126,696) plans to designate $72,724 toward housing rehabilitation efforts for income-eligible homeowners and the remainder for demolition projects, site clearance and administrative costs.
• Jenner Township ($93,432) plans to spend its portion on a Rose Road sanitary sewer project.
• Somerset Borough ($116,138) proposed to dedicate funds to rehab or preserve several historic borough buildings.
• Somerset Township ($177,725) will dedicate its funding toward loan repayments from the recently completed Plank Road and Garrett Shortcut sanitary sewer project and related administration costs.
• Windber ($93,600) will dedicate its funds toward storm sewer upgrades on the 600 and 700 block of 17th Street and related administrative costs.
Windber has been working to address several stormwater hot spots over the past two years in flood-prone areas of the borough.
The 600 and 700 block corridor would continue that work – and Spochart said Windber is stacking last year's funding with its 2020 allocation to make the project possible.
For Somerset Borough, this year's $116,138 total will be paired with $25,000 in blight funds received through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, giving the community "more flexibility" to target and address business district properties in need of repair, Spochart said.
Spochart, a Somerset Inc. member, said the Uptown Somerset-focused nonprofit will likely work with the borough on projects, once sites are determined.
Two smaller communities are also in line to see CDBG support.
Somerset County received $262,560 in block grant funds this year and will dedicate $110,000 toward Meyersdale's storm sewer project on Broadway, North and Ninth streets and the remainder for Rockwood Borough's storm sewer project on Broadway Street, the community's main thoroughfare.
Spochart said the redevelopment authority typically receives 5 to 12 applications from non-entitlement communities – those with populations under 4,000 – but just two had qualifying projects this year.
He cited COVID-19 as a likely reason, noting that the labor-intensive pre-application process was likely complicated further by the pandemic. The projects often require door-to-door surveys to ensure an area meets income guidelines "and no one is answering doors right now."
The county's overall CDBG funding allocation grew by 2.6% this year, Spochart said. It was $848,254 in 2019.
