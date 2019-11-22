Authorities in Somerset County are searching for a Friedens man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl in a parking area in Somerset Township in July.
A bench warrant was issued on Thursday for Lane Morris Sechler, 18, of the 1400 block of Stoystown Road.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary issued the bench warrant after Sechler failed to show for motions court.
Assistant District Attorney Hannah Myers said prosecutors are seeking to revoke Sechler's bond.
State police in Somerset allege that Sechler drove the girl to a parking area near Kent Lane on July 6 and assaulted her two times.
He is charged with two counts each of statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. He also faces one count of corruption of minors.
Criminal charges were filed after the girl was interviewed at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center.
