HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – The Somerset County coroner was called to a scene along the Stonycreek River on Thursday after first responders were dispatched to a water rescue.
Coroner Cullen Swank said that further information would be released after the completion of an autopsy scheduled for Friday afternoon. He did not identify the person who died.
First responders were dispatched at 11:38 a.m. Thursday for a water rescue at the Stonycreek River put-in at the intersection of Seanor Road and Miller Picking Road in Conemaugh Township, near Seanor.
Jerome Volunteer Fire Department, Conemaugh Township EMS and Conemaugh Township police responded.
Swank pronounced a person dead at the scene, he said.
Jerome fire Chief Russell Miller said that the death was a drowning and that the rescue effort also involved helping 14 people safely across the river, which was up to six feet deep in some areas. Miller said that the person who drowned was a member of that group, which had been tubing on the river.
Miller said the Stonycreek River put-in is a regular spot for recreation. He said that the rescue took place at a river hydraulic, where water drops with force over a rock ledge into deeper water.
“There are undertows, river hydraulics and debris,” he said. “You don’t know what’s in there.”
