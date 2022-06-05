police lights

An Allegheny County man died Saturday in an ATV crash in Elk Lick Township and a passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, state police in Somerset said.

Ethan Leskovitz, 21, of West Mifflin, was riding a Polaris Sportsman 570 west on Christner Road just after midnight when he lost control, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, troopers said.

Leskovitz was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was airlifted to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. Salisbury Fire Department along with Meyersdale and Somerset EMS also responded.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

