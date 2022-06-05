An Allegheny County man died Saturday in an ATV crash in Elk Lick Township and a passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, state police in Somerset said.
Ethan Leskovitz, 21, of West Mifflin, was riding a Polaris Sportsman 570 west on Christner Road just after midnight when he lost control, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, troopers said.
Leskovitz was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was airlifted to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. Salisbury Fire Department along with Meyersdale and Somerset EMS also responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.