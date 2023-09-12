SOMERSET, Pa. – Many union workers representing Somerset County domestic relations staff and other court workers will receive a $7-per-hour pay hikes in 2024.
Somerset County commissioners approved the three-year-deal during a meeting that saw more contention between the board and several row officers – over accusations from the latter the commissioners office aren’t doing their jobs in approving certain requests and monitoring an ongoing contract with a U.S. Route 219 consulting firm.
At one point it led the county’s solicitor, Chris Gabriel, to briefly threaten to eject Acting County Sheriff Dustin “Dusty” Weir from a meeting after he continued interjecting comments out-of-order while the board was conducting a vote.
Union contract
The Somerset County Association of Professional Employees (SCAPE) represents 29 domestic relations, probation and clerical employees within the court system.
The contract, signed by attorneys for both sides, boosts pay by more than $3 an hour for new hires and by nearly 50% – from just under $15 an hour to $22.28 – for courthouse staff within the union who have been employed for at least 18 months.
Any employee whose 2023 hourly rate exceeds that total will receive a $3,000 base salary boost in 2024, the deal notes.
The deal comes during a time that the county – like others nationwide – have been struggling to retain and recruit workers.
With wages surging in the private sector, some of the board’s critics have been pressing commissioners to raise wages.
Somerset’s board noted the deal was completed early, while the current deal was still in effect. The county has active contracts with each of its bargaining units and the latest deal with SCAPE means just one bargaining unit, AFSCME, is awaiting a new 2024 deal.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the county recognized the need to boost pay for court workers in the SCAPE union – but also rates for brand new hires, ones that are often hard to recruit.
“And the union agreed (rates for new hires) needed to be adjusted,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
The deal shows wages in January 2025 and 2026 will increase 2.75% and 3% respectively for employees with 18 months’ experience.
Court case aides, will continue to be paid 75% of the of the wage rate for their office counterparts. A $3,000 base salary bump would go into effect in January followed by 2.75% and 3% increases in years 2025 and 2026, the contract shows.
Tire trouble
In what remains an ongoing trend, terse words were exchanged between the commissioners office and row officers who are frequent critics of the board – in this case, Weir and Treasurer Anthony DeLuca.
Weir spoke publicly at the meeting saying several of his deputies’ vehicles are dangerous because their tires are worn and have not yet been replaced. He said he made formal requests more than three weeks ago – which are required by the board for purchases above $500 – but still hasn’t received approval.
“What’s it going to take?” he said, reading from a statement during the public comment portion of the meeting, saying he worried his vehicles could be involved in an accident.
He said some of his vehicle’s tires are down to 2/32nds – at or below the minimum permissible level.
Weir’s request was for $4,335 in tires. He blamed a “vendetta” against him for the delay.
Walker said that was not the case.
The dispute between Weir and Gabriel occurred later in the meeting while the board was taking action on unrelated matters.
DeLuca accused the board of neglecting to keep track of their consulting agreements with consulting firms hired to bolster support for the U.S. Route 219 project.
He said the deals expired in mid-2022, but the county continues giving them work and paying them monthly.
DeLuca maintained the tab has grown to more than $130,000, saying the commissioners are “illegally paying these people.”
Gabriel disagreed.
He said DeLuca has made similar statements before while refusing to sign checks and then been court ordered to do so.
Gabriel said the county could have looked into the matter with the Pendulum Strategies LLC and Nelson Mullins and addressed it if DeLuca brought it up prior to the meeting instead of surprising them with it mid-meeting “when we can’t do anything bout it.”
He said it’s been the same case with other issues he’s raised, accusing DeLuca of raising problems for attention, rather than results.
Recent Sunshine Act-related amendments approved by the state have raised the bar on government transparency, requiring government bodies to post agendas prior to meetings and limiting action items that can be added at the last minute, Gabriel said.
“We can’t do anything about the issues he’s raising ... and he knows it,” he said.
“Why he’s doing it .... that’s up for the public to decide,” the solicitor said.
DeLuca disagreed, saying he’s tried to raise issues with the board on other occasions.
DeLuca cited a Clerk of Courts email request for a temporary position that he tried unsuccessfully to add to the salary board agenda on Tuesday.
“The board was emailed Tuesday about that (request),” DeLuca added, saying it was plenty of time to add it to the agenda.
Commissioners said the email referenced adding the position during the county budget process, which begins later this fall for 2024, not right away, so they saw no reason to act on it.
Dawson said comments were being made against the commissioners for the sake of “Fakebook Live,” noting that critics livestream the meeting online.
Tokar-Ickes said meetings have been “devolving” for months to a troubling level and said county residents deserve better.
“This is not something the community deserves every other week,” she said.
