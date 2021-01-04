Approximately 140 Somerset County workers, many of them mid-level managers, will see annual raises of at least $1,000 this year – a move to keep their wages in line with their unionized coworkers, the Somerset County commissioners said.
Board officials approved the move Monday while also making 2021 pay increases official for caseworkers, sheriff’s deputies and jail corrections officers who were already approved in multi-year contracts last year.
“We always try to be consistent with wages – and this covers all of the nonunion and supervisors who aren’t under union contracts,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
As approved, all full-time nonunion employees will receive $1,000 – or 3% – salary increases, whichever is greater.
Part-time nonunion workers will receive 3% boosts.
The county budgeted for all of those increases when completing its 2021 spending plan, which keeps taxes unchanged this year.
The county sealed deals with several of its unions, including AFSCME deputies and communications workers and caseworkers, jail staff and deputies last year that guaranteed wage increases for those employees.
Even with the contracts already in place, the county salary board ratified the pay hikes for 2021 among a long list of votes to set wages Monday.
2021 priorities
Somerset County’s commissioners were moving into 2021 during their annual reorganization meeting – but they acknowledged 2020’s biggest issue, COVID-19, is no less of a threat with the new year here.
“We’re still continuing to struggle with COVID-19 and that hasn’t changed,” Walker said.
In addition to dealing with direct virus-related issues at the county level – including mitigating spreads among county employees – Commissioner Colleen Dawson noted the county will have other “ramifications” to worry about as economic hardships linger for taxpayers.
“We don’t know if income will be close to what it has been,” she said.
“There are a lot of people struggling ... and our tax receipts will reflect that.”
In 2020, Somerset County received more than $6 million in CARES Act stimulus funding to allocate across the county to support schools, communities and other needs.
There’s no indication that will happen again anytime soon – if at all, the board acknowledged.
The idea of distributing funding directly to communities and counties wasn’t popular with Senate Republicans last month and it was left behind when a $2.3 trillion relief bill was signed into law last week.
But the commissioners said they are hopeful that despite serious hurdles left to clear in 2021, county government and residents will all be able “to move forward in 2021.”
