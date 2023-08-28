SOMERSET, Pa. – Plans are underway to open a Marshalls store in Somerset Township.
A site plan and land development application were approved on Monday by Somerset County to enable a Pittsburgh developer to add a 20,379-square-foot store in the Somerset Commons on North Center Avenue.
For that to happen, project planners requested approval and a building permit to develop a 250-square-foot loading dock to the rear of the building.
According to a site plan application submitted by Nick Underwood, of Camburas and Theodore Architecture, the loading dock construction is expected to take eight weeks with a Sept. 5 start date.
Marshalls is a well-known, off-price retail store chain based in Massachusetts.
It's a subsidiary of TJX Cos., which has TJ Maxx and HomeGoods inside the Richland Town Center in Richland Township.
The company, which has more than 2,000 TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores combined across the U.S., is one of the nation's largest clothing retailers.
Cassidy Kelly, a TJX marketing supervisor, also confirmed the move Monday. She could not provide specifics on an opening date.
Somerset County planner and zoning officer Chadd Sines said interior work is underway inside the store.
He said it's just a matter of renovating the space to fit Marshalls' needs at this point.
"It's going to generate some buzz in Somerset," Sines said.
Area residents who spoke to The Tribune-Democrat were eager for the news.
"When it comes to ladies' clothes, there's nothing (decent) around here," said Patti Trent, of Shanksville, saying she often travels outside Somerset County for options. "We need something new."
Tiffany Weigle said her job as a traveling nurse requires her to spend most of the week on the road, so it's aggravating to drive 30 minutes to Johnstown or even further to Greensburg to buy clothing for her family.
"I feel like Marshalls will do well here," she said. "Right now, all we have is Walmart."
She said she was familiar with Marshalls.
"I'm excited for it," Weigle said.
Somerset Commons is less than two miles north of Somerset Borough and includes a list of tenants, including Tractor Supply Co., Fastenal and a Cricket wireless store.
