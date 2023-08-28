SOMERSET, Pa. – Plans are underway to open a Marshalls store in Somerset Township.
A site plan and land development application were approved on Monday by Somerset County to enable a Pittsburgh developer to add a 20,379 square foot store in the Somerset Commons on North Center Avenue.
For that to happen, project planners requested approval and a building permit to develop a 250 square foot loading dock to the rear of the building.
According to a site plan application submitted by Nick Underwood of Camburas and Theodore Architecture, the loading dock construction is expected to take eight weeks with a Sept. 5 start date.
Marshalls is a well-known, off-price retail store chain based in Massachusetts.
It's a subsidiary of TJX Companies, which has TJ Maxx and HomeGoods inside the Richland Town Center in Richland Township.
The company, which has more than 2,000 TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores combined across the U.S., is one of the nation's largest clothing retailers.
Somerset County Planner and Zoning Officer Chadd Sines said the addition was approved on Monday.
Interior work is underway inside the store.
He said it's just a matter of renovating the space to fit Marshalls' needs at this point.
"It's going to generate some buzz in Somerset," Sines said.
Somerset Commons is less than two miles north of Somerset Borough and includes a list of tenants, including Tractor Supply Company, Fastenal and a Cricket wireless store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.