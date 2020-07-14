SOMERSET – Two more blighted structures in Somerset County have been selected for demolition as part of the local Act 152 program.
Commissioners Gerald Walker, Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes unanimously approved the plan presented by Steven Spochart, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County, during a regular meeting on Tuesday.
The properties are a single-family home, located at 8 Fourth Street, Cairnbrook, that succumbed to fire in September 2019, and a condemned former restaurant at 466 Lambert Street, Central City.
The Lambert Street razing is expected to cost between $12,000 and $18,000. Demolishing the Cairnbrook structure will likely require about $5,000.
Bids for the work will soon be solicited.
“They're demo-worthy unfortunately, but need to be addressed and taken care of,” Spochart said.
They buildings will be razed as part of the Act 152 blight fund program that started in January 2018.
“When we originally set up the demolition fund, that was the true intent – to get rid of the properties within our communities that are true eyesores, that no one was ready to clean up,” Walker said, "and, along with that, develop a partnership with the communities that we're trying to help with this money, so that everyone has a little buy-in in the project."
The county recently completed demolition of a building at 351 Meyers Avenue, Meyersdale at a cost of $14,420 in Act 152 money.
The state program, which Somerset adopted, allows a county to charge an additional fee not to exceed $15 for each deed and mortgage recorded, with the money specifically used for blight removal.
“Blight is at the top of the priority list on our current comprehensive plan,” Tokar-Ickes said. “It's just such a widespread issue in Somerset County, so this enables us to chip-away at a huge problem for the county and for our communities.
"We wish we had more funds that we were able to direct to these types of projects, but it's a start. These first three projects are a really good start.”
There are parties interested in purchasing the Cairnbrook and Central City sites, according to Walker.
“This will restore the properties to a usable condition and also put the properties back on the tax roll,” Dawson said.
