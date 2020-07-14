SOMERSET – Somerset County has approved a contract with its American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees nonprofessional bargaining unit that will be in effect through Dec. 31, 2023.
Commissioners Gerald Walker, Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes voted in favor of the deal during a meeting on Tuesday.
The county reached agreements with its two other unions that represent sheriff deputies and professionals, including CYS caseworkers, in February.
But the negotiating process with the nonprofessionals – 911 dispatchers, maintenance workers and clerks – went for a half a year past when the previous deal expired.
Two previous tentative agreements had been developed, but were ultimately rejected by the union members.
A strike was being considered.
The nonprofessional AFSCME workers eventually voted in favor of a new contract earlier this month.
“It's been a long time coming,” Walker said.
The contract provides raises of 40 cents per hour each year, retroactive to April 1.
