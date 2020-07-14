Somerset County Courthouse

 By Todd Berkey
SOMERSET – Somerset County has approved a contract with its American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees nonprofessional bargaining unit that will be in effect through Dec. 31, 2023.

Commissioners Gerald Walker, Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes voted in favor of the deal during a meeting on Tuesday.

The county reached agreements with its two other unions that represent sheriff deputies and professionals, including CYS caseworkers, in February.

But the negotiating process with the nonprofessionals – 911 dispatchers, maintenance workers and clerks – went for a half a year past when the previous deal expired.

Two previous tentative agreements had been developed, but were ultimately rejected by the union members.

A strike was being considered.

The nonprofessional AFSCME workers eventually voted in favor of a new contract earlier this month.

“It's been a long time coming,” Walker said.

The contract provides raises of 40 cents per hour each year, retroactive to April 1.

