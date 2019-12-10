As anticipated, Somerset County officials approved their 2020 spending plan Tuesday, which will hold the line on taxes next year.
The $52.8 million budget received unanimous approval following a 20-day review period. County officials first unveiled the plan last month.
As documented, county officials would have a projected $3.9 million revenue shortfall, but county officials will cover that by carrying over unspent funds from 2019, and cover the rest with $1.4 million in reserve funds – following a similar “worst-case scenario” projection pattern the county has followed for years, Finance Director Rebecca Canavan has said.
In 2019, the county projected a nearly $2 million shortfall but will instead carry over $2.5 million in unspent revenue, she said.
