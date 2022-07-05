SOMERSET, Pa. – Since learning about the harmful realities of plastic pollution, Byrony Tilzey has had a passion for recycling.
The recent Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate will get a chance to make a difference in her community.
Tilzey, of Boswell, was approved Tuesday by the Somerset County commissioners to serve as the county's recycling coordinator.
It's a position the board has been vying to fill for a year.
As planned, Tilzey will work to educate the public about the benefits of recycling and launch individual "collection days" – for specific goods such as electronics or tires, Planning Commissioner Brad Zearfoss said.
But the larger goal is to find different ways to reintroduce recycling countywide, Tilzey said.
Tilzey has an environmental engineering degree from IUP and said she was inspired by the passion for recycling she witnessed while visiting her native England.
She lived there as a child before moving to Westmoreland County and graduating from Latrobe Area, she said.
"Promoting awareness and educating people about the need for recycling is so important," she said. "I'm really looking forward to helping to get (Somerset County's) program set up."
Somerset County officials paused their program after poor market conditions made sustaining their network of drop-off collection sites difficult.
Somerset Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said Tilzey will work with the county to finalize a countywide Solid Waste Plan later this year – to "help determine what is feasible here."
The county's salary board approved the hire at $30,000, effective Tuesday.
