BERLIN, Pa. – A missing Berlin area woman was confirmed dead Friday by investigators who had to rely on DNA evidence to verify her identity, according to the Somerset County District Attorney's Office.
DNA evidence confirmed remains discovered on a Brothersvalley Township property matched that of Tammy Berkey, who was reported missing in early August, Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.
She said the woman's remains were found outside her home – and the case has now evolved into a criminal investigation.
But it's too soon to speculate how, when and where she died – and how the woman's body ended up there, Metzgar said.
"Right now, we're working to get answers to all of those questions," she said.
The case already took one sudden turn on Aug. 11 after the brother of Berkey took his own life while a search was ongoing at the sibling's Mason Dixon Highway residence, according to state police.
State police had been dispatched to the home that day in an effort to locate the woman, who was apparently reported missing the previous weekend.
Over the past month, county, municipal, state and federal agencies all supported state police investigators, which included a forensic services unit.
Mercyhurst University's forensic anthropology team and a Federal Bureau of Investigation recovery team assisted and state police drone and aviation units were deployed to aid in the "extensive" search, she said.
Foot searches were also conducted by Somerset County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team, a state police K-9 unit and Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue.
"I am grateful for the hard work of our many law enforcement and search and rescue agencies who worked tirelessly, days on end, to help bring peace to the family," Metzgar said.
She said her office and a state police major crimes unit are still awaiting a full report from the forensic anthropology team that could provide an estimate on how long the woman was deceased before her remains were discovered.
Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank said Berkey's cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
For now, both are considered to be undetermined, he said.
