Leaning over a laptop near the Somerset County Courthouse steps, Caleb Antram was partaking in an American tradition that dates back to George Washington’s first term in office.
At 15 years old, he was registering for the nation’s once-a-decade U.S. Census.
“I saw the ads on TV, so I knew all about it,” the Somerset Township teen said. “I know it’s important to be counted.”
Somerset County’s commissioners spent Tuesday making sure other county residents recognized that, too.
County officials had a free “Census Day” picnic at the courthouse plaza to raise awareness about the national head count and why it’s important.
Commissioner Colleen Dawson was behind the counter of Allied Milk Producers’ Little Red Barn concession stand, handing out cups of ice cream and cold drinks.
While fellow commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes was greeting a pair of attendees, President Commissioner Gerald Walker was grilling up hot dogs.
The board was just as willing to serve as mouthpieces for the U.S. census, which will both determine the population of local counties and their communities – but also serve as an important part of the equation for more than $26 billion in annual federal funding dollars, officials said. That includes money allocated for local roads, school lunch programs, senior centers and Medicare funding. In Pennsylvania, it also supports the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that distributes grocery money to 1.8 million citizens annually through the Access card.
Dawson noted the data can also impact how states will realign senate and legislative districts in 2021 – a move that could cost some communities local representation.
“It’s so important that we continue to get our self-response rate up,” Dawson said. “It impacts so much of what we do in Somerset County.”
Somerset County’s response rate was at 63.2% as of Tuesday, according to the bureau’s website, www.2020census.gov.
Cambria County is at 65.8%.
Both percentages are behind their 2010 totals for self-reported responses.
Given the fact the nation is in the midst of two historic events – the COVID-19 pandemic and calls for justice reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death – Walker is concerned the census might not be a priority for the public.
“That’s why we’re being vigilant,” he said. “That’s why we’re out here trying to educate people.”
In doing so, the board will have to win over guys such as Jay Felgar.
The Somerset man said he has no plans to respond to the questionnaire.
He said he’s ignored the steady stream of letters and postcards.
“It’s none of the government’s business,” Felgar said, while sitting with friends along East Main Street – just a block away from the Census Day party. “I hear all of the time about how it helps us – but you never see it. It’s not helping me, so why bother?”
To Dawson, residents don’t always recognize the impact.
Somerset, Windber and other government-designated “entitlement communities” receiving Community Development Block Grant funding every year based on their populations being 4,000 or greater.
That funding is used to address stormwater issues, demolish neighborhood eyesores and improve communities, she said.
And Walker pointed to approximately $800,000 annually that Somerset Redevelopment Authority allocates across the county to improve living conditions and bolster communities.
“We can’t lose sight of how much our census numbers matter,” he said.
Dawson said efforts will continue in the coming weeks to share that message by reaching out to property owners and officials on the borough and township level to enlist more support in their cause.
“We still have six weeks to improve these numbers here. After that, (U.S. Census) enumerators are going to start knocking on doors.”
