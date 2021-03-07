A woman has died in an early Sunday fire in the Hollsopple area, Somerset County Chief Deputy Coroner Cullen Swank said.
The blaze was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Thomas Street, he said.
The identity of the individual found dead following the fire will likely be released following an autopsy scheduled for Monday, Swank said.
Conemaugh Township, Jerome, Hooversville, Windber and Richland fire departments all responded, Somerset 911 officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.