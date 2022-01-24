STOYSTOWN – A Stoystown area man died Saturday in a rollover crash on Ralphton Road.
Jeffrey Vasos, 27, was heading home from work when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled it in a one-vehicle crash, according to Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank.
Vasos was a Fast & Furious 4's Track Champion at Jennerstown Speedway in 2020 and frequent driver who won 12 feature races at the track in recent years.
"Forever a champion. Rest in peace," staff with Jennerstown Speedway wrote in a Facebook tribute over the weekend.
Swank said Vasos' fatal crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday and closed the road for several hours while crews were at the scene.
Vasos was the lone occupant in the vehicle, Swank said.
His cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the chest and neck, he said.
Boswell fire and EMS departments responded as well as state police.
Deaner Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements for Vasos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.