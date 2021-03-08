A Hollsopple woman found by responders following a Sunday morning house fire died in her bedroom during the blaze, and her death is being ruled accidental, according to the Somerset County Coroners Office.
An autopsy showed Michelle Lewis, 43, died of carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation during the fire, Chief Deputy Coroner Cullen Swank said.
Three of Lewis’ dogs also perished in the fire, according to Conemaugh Township Police Chief Vincent Zangaglia.
A state police forensics unit is working alongside a fire marshal to determine the cause of the fire itself, he said.
It may be a week or more before a written report from the agencies is complete to make a final determination, Zangaglia said.
“At this point we’re not ruling anything out, but it doesn’t seem suspicious,” Zangaglia said.
The home was gutted by the fire, suffering extensive damage.
The extent of the damage complicated the investigation, making it more difficult to determine the fire’s source, he added.
Firefighters from five departments, led by Jerome, battled the fire for several hours Sunday morning. Jerome Assistant Chief Herman Lepley said crews arrived to find smoke and flames rising from the rear of the home.
A passerby reported the fire after spotting it from Route 403, Zangaglia said.
Lewis was one of two people who lived at the residence, but the other resident wasn’t home when the fire was reported, he said.
