SOMERSET, PA. – A Somerset-based company that supplies specialized valves for the U.S. Navy landed $8,777 to train aspiring workers to inspect parts for defects.
Global SFC/Valve Inc. was awarded $8,777 for their quality assurance training program, “making sure valves and other items are 100 percent with no defects,” officials said in a release to media.
The move was part of $1.2 million in programs statewide to bolster apprenticeship programs.
“Our ongoing support of apprenticeships across Pennsylvania helps workers earn a paycheck while they learn the specialized skills that employers need,” said Gov. Tom Wolf in a release to media. “These programs create talented new pipelines of workers that meet the demands of our existing businesses while also making Pennsylvania more attractive to companies looking to locate here. Apprenticeships are a huge win for both workers and companies alike and the commonwealth is proud to invest in these programs.”
Programs in Allegheny, Butler, Delaware and York counties also received funds.
