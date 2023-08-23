SOMERSET, Pa. – The roots of what is now Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare started with a rural doctor – and Civil War veteran – who grew frustrated with the crude medical tools used to treat the sick.
Next month, the company Dr. Allen DeVilbiss founded will celebrate the 135 years of innovation and service that have occurred since, in part, through a Sept. 6 picnic for its more than 300 employees and retirees.
“We are immensely proud to celebrate 135 years of service and innovation,” Drive DeVilbiss Chief Executive Officer Derek Lampert said. “Our journey has been shaped by the dedication of our team, and we look forward to continuing this legacy of excellence in the years to come.”
Dr. Allen DeVilbiss founded the company in 1888 after using the base of an oil can, tubing and a rubber bulb to create a spray atomizer for treating cold symptoms.
Based in Port Washington, New York, what is now Drive DeVilbiss has had a strong Somerset presence for generations, with its headquarters calling the Laurel Highlands community home for years.
“Throughout our rich history, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare has remained committed to delivering innovative and reliable health care solutions, making a positive impact on countless lives,” Lampert said.
Company officials said their Somerset location remains a “primary site” of production for stationary oxygen concentrators, oxygen-filling systems and what they described as the world’s top-selling compressor nebulizer systems. They include the Pulmo-Aide, PulmoMate and PulmoNeb systems.
The location also played “a vital role” during the COVID-19 pandemic, ramping up production capacity in 2020 to meet the high demand for oxygen concentrators and other respiratory equipment.
The company is organizing a private picnic for its current and former employees – and their families – next month to thank them for their service and celebrate the company’s milestone.
“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the employees, families and community members who have been part of our journey,” added Lampert.
“Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, and we are excited to embark on the next chapter of our legacy.”
