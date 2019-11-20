A new line of work boots manufactured by a Somerset-based company is designed to appeal to blue-collar workers in western Pennsylvania and beyond, the boots’ designer said Wednesday.
Mark Barbera, who said he designed the Silverado Work Boot line for Abilene Boot Co., said that the line, which was launched in July, includes both steel-toe and non-steel-toe boots, as well as both lace-up and pull-on styles. The company has gotten Silverado boots into more than 40 stores so far, mostly across the southeastern United States, he added.
“Creating products that appeal to our local working population is something we have intended to do,” he said, “both to provide high-quality footwear for those working hard on the job site and also to expand into a much larger, more versatile market for us as a company.”
The Abilene Boot Co. factory at 841 S. Center Ave., Somerset, will host the company’s “Holiday Boot Sale” event from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Barbera said. He added that the event will provide a “chance for people to see the factory” and to purchase Silverado boots at discount.
The company says that more than 98% of the boots’ components, including the leather uppers, the soles and the laces, were made in the United States.
Barbera compared the Silverado line in style and quality to the well-known Red Wing brand of work boots.
More information is available online at www.silveradoboot.com.
