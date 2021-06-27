Augustine Die & Mold has won a $25 million contract award from the U.S. Navy.
With the contract announced this week, the Somerset company is set to produce modern components for Navy carriers and equipment, company President and CEO James Brown said.
The work will span at least five years and is a gateway to more work within the U.S. defense industry, he said.
“We started down this road with the U.S. Department of Defense many years ago, when Congressman John Murtha was in Johnstown,” he said.
“With his passing (in 2010), we saw a lot of that work leave the area. Companies like ours had to get competitive. For us to receive this award is a reflection of our commitment to standards that make us competitive.”
Brown said the company is providing compensation increases to all shop employees as a result of the contract.
“Machinists and machine operators earn wages in the high teens up to the $30-per-hour range,” he said.
“These are the boots-on-the ground guys. We did a scaled increase for all shop employees as our way to acknowledge their role in achieving this contract.”
In addition, he said the company plans to hire about 10 more shop employees.
“These are good life sustaining jobs for the area for sure,” Brown said.
Augustine Die & Mold’s 221,000-square-foot facility is in Somerset’s industrial park at 492 Drum Avenue.
Also:
• Vehicle parts maker and supplier Wheeler Bros. Inc. won a contract award for $688,605 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for vehicular equipment components.
Kim Smith, the company’s contract supervisor, said the company would provide no further information.
“We have no comment at this time,” she said.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
