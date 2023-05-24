SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County’s new 911 coordinator now has the permanent role.
Troy Glotfelty, who was appointed acting 911 coordinator earlier last month, will now serve as full-time 911 director, the commissioners said.
In doing so, his salary was boosted from $47,035 to $51,000.
Glotfelty previously replaced Brad Lavan, who resigned while suspended on April 21, but Glotfelty is getting a new title, the board said.
It reflects a move to separate 911 and emergency management departments – and as 911 coordinator, Glotfelty will no longer have any emergency management duties, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
The departments, she added, will work together, but operate separately.
Somerset commissioners and EMA officials have not commented on the reason for Lavan’s departure.
