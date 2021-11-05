SOMERSET, Pa. – Opinions on whether the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was approved just before midnight Friday in Congress will deliver the funds needed to complete U.S. Route 219 seem to vary based on party lines.
While the region’s federal lawmakers expressed contradicting views, Somerset County’s commissioners said before the bill was passed that they would support its passage to put millions in new funds toward the completion of a network of highways that includes Route 219 in Somerset County.
The new funds could make a big difference, said President Commissioner Gerald Walker, with the next step in developing the project – final design and right-of-way acquisition – carrying a $44 million price tag and Somerset County’s portion of Route 219 on a short list of Appalachian Development Highway System projects that could put that money to quick use in the coming years.
“It’s one more pot of money we’ll be able to pull from to move Route 219 forward,” Walker said. “Obviously, we want to get the entire cost of the project funded, but the next step is securing $44 million for the final design ... and this money could go a long way.”
As the infrastructure legislation was drafted, Pennsylvania would receive nearly $89 million to put toward its section of the Appalachian Development Highway System, as well as the opportunity to compete for a share of a $500 million pot reserved for completing unfinished sections of highways.
Somerset County’s remaining two-lane segment of Route 219 – running 5.5 miles from Meyersdale through Salisbury to the Pennsylvania-Maryland line – fits that description. Advocates want to complete Route 219 from Meyersdale to the Maryland border as a four-lane limited-access highway.
According to Appalachian Regional Commission communications director Janiene Bohannon, the proposed funding in the bill would be the largest yearly appropriation to the Appalachian Development Highway System since 2011.
Traversing Appalachia
The Appalachian Development Highway System was mapped out in 1965 to better connect a rural section of the nation that was isolated by its rugged terrain and its distance from major interstates. At the time, one in three people in Appalachia lived in poverty, and many communities along that corridor are still struggling with the issue today.
Just 9% of the Appalachian Development Highway System remains unfinished – approximately 270 miles of road across 11 Appalachian states – but filling those gaps has often been a slow, piecemeal task.
Supporters note that that small percentage stands in the way of the ability to move billions of dollars in goods through those regions, creating an estimated 47,000 jobs in the process. But to some lawmakers and environmental groups, the highway system is viewed as wasteful spending – billions of dollars in road-building to connect sparsely populated areas.
In all but one of the past 10 years, during the presidential administrations of Donald Trump and Barack Obama, the system didn’t receive a dime in designated funding, Bohannon said.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, said the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will change that.
It’s a renewed investment in repairing bridges and roads and building new ones nationwide after years that saw federal lawmakers focusing on other priorities, he said, adding that the bill would restock or boost highway funding programs for the next five years – with projects targeted to improve rural roads, including the ADHS system.
“President Biden’s infrastructure bill allocates $11 billion for roads, plus $89 million specifically for Pennsylvania ADHS highways and $500 million that the Commonwealth can compete for to further its ADHS projects,” Casey said.
‘Crumbs’ or real money?
Casey supports the bill, which when he spoke was under consideration in the House.
“Somerset County should feel optimistic, and I intend to support them in securing these funds,” the senator said. “Combined, there’s more than enough to complete U.S. 219.”
But critics of the $1 trillion bill – including U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, whose district includes Somerset County – say the bill is also packed with “radical compromises” to get the measure through. Joyce cited incentives to buy electric vehicles as one example. The bill also proposes to build a network of charging stations nationwide to make it easier for people to switch to electric vehicles.
Joyce said the bill doesn’t dedicate nearly enough to actual infrastructure and would give Pennsylvania only a fraction of the $375 million the state should receive.
“I will not vote to give Pennsylvanians a fraction of what they deserve,” he said, maintaining that the “cost to complete” formula proposed to divvy up the ADHS money is outdated.
He said the bill won’t get his support. Instead, he is backing House Bill 4116, which was introduced by U.S. Rep. David Trone in June. It would direct the government to spend $1.75 billion over a five-year period ending in 2026 to help cover the cost to finish every remaining mile of the ADHS system.
“We can’t settle for crumbs,” Joyce said.
To Somerset County’s commissioners, those dollars would be welcome.
“If $89 million is crumbs, I’ll take crumbs every day,” said Walker, a Republican.
“Those aren’t crumbs to Somerset County,” added Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes, a Democrat.
That’s because those funds could be matched with other funding sources for which the Meyersdale-to-Maryland segment is eligible – sources the county has worked hard to obtain, the board said.
‘Further our cause’
The commissioners cited the county’s success in getting U.S. Route 219 through Somerset County and Maryland added to the Critical Rural Freight Corridor within the National Freight Strategic Plan. It’s another designation that could yield a source of funding needed to complete the project.
Maryland also is partnering with Pennsylvania in the push to complete the final segment of Route 219 after adding a new roundabout interchange and a one-mile section of four-lane highway north of Interstate 68 and just south of the Pennsylvania line.
Casey and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin – who has been jockeying for highway dollars to complete a section of the ADHS in West Virginia – also introduced a Senate version of HB 4116 that mirrors the bill Trone and Joyce are backing.
Somerset’s commissioners have hired two firms since 2020 to lobby support for Route 219, and local leaders said they embrace that bill, too.
“Anything that can help further our cause,” Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
The fact lawmakers appear to be serious about infrastructure bodes well for the project – and “we’re hoping we have supportive votes from everyone in the legislative delegation,” Tokar-Ickes said.
Casey said the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and “Finish the ADHS” bills that he and Trone introduced can complement one another.
“Anyone who wants to complete 219 should support the infrastructure bill,” Casey said, “and then continue to push for the additional needed funding.”
