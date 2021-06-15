SOMERSET – Plans are falling into place to fast-track the replacement of a Summit Township bridge that was destroyed by an SUV crash last fall.
The Somerset County Commissioners voted to spend nearly $350,000 in liquid fuels funds for The EADS Group to handle preliminary work needed to build a new Fike Bridge early next year.
Last fall, Somerset's board feared it could be three years until the bridge would be replaced, but the commissioners and EADS Structures and Highway Department Manager Andy Fedorko said PennDOT is permitting the project to streamline some of the preliminary requirements because the bridge is a total loss.
"The damage to the bridge made it beyond repair," Fedorko said, adding that state officials recognized that.
Nearly half of Fike Bridge in Summit Township dropped into a creek in September after a woman skidded her vehicle across the iron truss bridge, hit a steel barrier and nearly drove into the waterway.
The span has since been demolished, requiring residents to take a five-mile detour, Commissioner Colleen Dawson.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the bridge's replacement will be welcomed by the farm operators who rely on the road for deliveries.
Fedorko said bridge users also will have a safer crossing over Elk Lick Creek once the work is done.
Current design plans propose widening the bridge and straightening out "s-curve" style approaches at either side of the span, Fedorko said.
The work would likely take at least four months to complete next year, he said.
Economic Development vacancy
The Somerset Economic Development Council is considering its next step after losing its third executive director in five years.
Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes, one of at least 12 local leaders who serve on the nonprofit board, declined to comment on the reason for Joshua Boland's departure, but said the group isn't rushing to find his replacement.
"We're looking at all alternatives ... in assessing the best path forward," Tokar-Ickes said when asked if another full-time director or a restructuring might be possible.
Boland, a Somerset County native and former property manager for Zamias Services, left the post in April.
All three commissioners are part of the council operating board that approves hires and resignations.
