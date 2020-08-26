SOMERSET – A debate among Somerset’s commissioners and the county’s district attorney over his request to add two more employees to the payroll is at a deadlock over the board’s request for service agreements involving current staff.
According to the county commissioners, the three-page contract-style employee agreements are to be signed by employees in departments throughout Somerset County government – including the District Attorney’s Office. The agreements set forth required work hours for each position and provide a daily log of how time is to be spent and documented, and reported to the commissioners’ office each month.
Those agreements have been required of fellow offices, including the Public Defenders Office and Children and Youth Services – and until District Attorney Jeff Thomas took the helm in his office in January, his predecessor complied as well, Solicitor Michael Barbera said.
Thomas said he has no intention of complying or asking his staff to take the step – even if it could be stalling his year-long effort to add another part-time prosecutor and detective.
“I am not required by law to submit that,” he said, noting that until the county can show otherwise, he does not intend to change his stance.
Based on his research, the requirement “seems entirely unique to Somerset County,” he said.
To Commissioner Colleen Dawson, a fellow Republican, the step shouldn’t be viewed as unique.
The commissioners have required the move for several years throughout the courthouse and annex. She noted that many companies in private industry require the same compliance of their employees as routine.
“This is the first time we’ve had that issue with the DA’s office,” Barbera said.
‘Micro-managing’?
The solicitor said the county is still awaiting signed agreements from new hires in the DA’s office dating back to January. Thomas said no signed agreements exist, including time sheets, for the office’s four part-time assistant prosecutors, who earn $32,000 or more a year for 19 hours minimum of work a week.
“That’s micro-managing,” Thomas responded.
“My attorneys and detectives are professionals,” he said. “They do the job well.”
Thomas said his biggest concern is whether employees are getting their tasks done well, adding that he doesn’t keep a precise track of their hours.
He estimated his average assistant spends 20 hours or more on the job every week, while also juggling cases at their own private practices – “which puts food on their tables,” he said.
“Commissioners fund (their positions),” Thomas said. “I decide who works here and who goes ... and how they spend their time. That is solely my lane, and they are trying to weasel their way into my lane.”
Thomas has been seeking to add an extra assistant district attorney and full-time detective – and has made back-to-back requests during salary board meetings to support his request over the past month.
Again Tuesday, county commissioners failed to provide a “second” motion to bring his request up for a vote.
The board cited the standstill involving the employee service agreements and past precedent they’ve set by trying to avoid adding new positions that aren’t budgeted, to avoid overspending.
The county adopted its 2020 budget prior to Thomas taking office, the typical step between election cycles, because county officials are required to adopt their upcoming year spending plans by Dec. 31.
“In between budget cycles, it’s very rare for the board to create new positions in any department,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
Dawson cited a fiduciary duty to keep a tight rein on county taxpayers’ dollars.
‘This budget process’
Thomas’ 2020 budget is just under $600,000.
The board has asked Thomas to explore grant opportunities to help fund any new posts, but the district attorney said Tuesday funding sources are few and far between during the pandemic.
“I get that there’s this budget process,” Thomas responded. “But if you questioned the citizens of Somerset County, I think the vast majority would rather see their dollars spent protecting their communities ... and bringing justice to criminals than a whole lot of other things.”
Thomas has made it a priority to increase drug busts in the county.
He said he’s concerned that without extra help, his staff won’t be able to adequately prepare for its heavy case log, which includes upcoming sex assault and unlawful gun possession cases.
Without time to prepare, “things will fall through the cracks” and cases could be lost, putting criminals back on the streets, he said.
Thomas said he’ll continue attending commissioners meetings to argue his case.
“When Google wants to do something, they don’t just say we gotta wait (to fix it). They do it because it’s the right thing to do,” Thomas said. “When I see a problem, I want to fix it. Not just let it linger until the next budget cycle.”
County officials said planning for next year’s budget will begin in full in the coming weeks.
