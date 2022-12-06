SOMERSET, Pa. – The Somerset County commissioners agreed on Tuesday to conditionally exonerate years’ worth of back taxes on a pair of long-blighted Central City properties.
Plans still aren’t finalized for the future use of the Lambert Street properties, the commissioners said. But the memorandum of understanding with the two other taxing entities forgiving the taxes – Central City Borough and Shade-Central City School District – is one step toward clearing the borough to find new uses for them.
Both properties previously were occupied by blighted structures – in one case, a bar, and in the other, an apartment building – that were leveled in recent years, Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
Central City Borough has already acquired 458 Lambert St. from property owner David E. Kimmel, providing its $2,401 in back taxes are forgiven.
The memorandum shows the borough also has interest in acquiring the second property, 466 Lambert St., through a county tax sale, assuming more than $16,000 in taxes dating back to 2011 are forgiven.
466 Lambert St. was one of the first properties in Somerset County to be demolished using, in part, Act 152 blight removal funds. The abandoned bar and restaurant the property once housed had been condemned for years.
Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County Director Steve Spochart said Central City Borough helped fund the demolition costs. The adjacent apartment building property’s owner said he’d hand over his property if it was demolished, too.
Efforts to reach Central City officials for comment on future plans for the properties were unsuccessful Tuesday.
For the taxes to be forgiven, Somerset County Solicitor Michael Barbera noted that Central City Borough cannot sell the properties for profit. The sites can only be transferred to registered nonprofit organizations or charitable purposes.
