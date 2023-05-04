SOMERSET, Pa. – As they collected questions, operated stage lighting and kept a political forum running smoothly, a group of Somerset Area Youth and Government students represented both the county’s promise and its challenges before a panel of eight commissioner candidates Wednesday.
Each represented the kind of bright, community-minded talent Somerset County needs – yet not one of them raised a hand when asked if they plan to stay in the area after graduating.
“We’re facing the loss of our youth – and a lot of them don’t realize there are opportunities for (them) here at home,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
Somerset’s three commissioners and five challengers fielded a broad list of questions on how they can change that challenging trend during a candidates forum Wednesday at Somerset Area High School.
With just two weeks remaining before two separate, four-way primary races on both the Republican and Democratic tickets – and the forum live-streamed to the masses – it served as a chance for each to make their pitch on why they deserve the job.
Responses from challengers often involved calls to do more to improve Somerset County, saying they deserve a shot to take the reins. Meanwhile current board members are saying they are undertaking new efforts to address complex county issues – including broadband expansion – and asking for four more years to get the job done.
The group included President Commissioner Gerald Walker and fellow commissioner Colleen Dawson, who are seeking reelection on the Republican ticket. They face a challenge by local farmer and truck driver Irvin Kimmel Jr. and Somerset County Prothonotary Brian Fochtman, a retired state trooper elected to the row office in 2022.
Democratic incumbent Tokar-Ickes is in a four-way races for two Democratic nominations for the seat with Windber Area School Board President Mike Betcher, self-employed auto shop owner Bob Bumbarger and James Shepley – a veteran and former local PennDOT manager.
Agriculture
Candidates all stressed the importance of Somerset County’s largest industry – but many had different ideas on how to balance farming with the energy development.
Several candidates, including Kimmel and current Somerset Fochtman who are campaigning as a team, said farms and coal mining have operated simultaneously for generations – and there’s no reason that should change, as long as it’s done responsibly.
Noting the state oversees permitting on those matters, Dawson and Tokar-Ickes said the focus today at the county level is more on how to balance farming with a different kind of energy-producing crop – wind and solar.
Tokar-Ickes noted that a county-wide wind ordinance was developed more than a decade ago to ensure wind turbines are added and decommissioned safely – and don’t infringe on nearby farms. She said similar discussions need to be had about solar farms.
Unlike windmills, they can’t coexist among crops, Dawson cautioned.
“It’s a delicate balance,” she said.
Shepley said he’s worried too many Somerset County farms are being wiped out by new roads, mines and solar farms.
“It’s taking away ... our food and products to feed our families,” he said.
Betcher said farm operators more than anyone know the best ways to identify the biggest issues, saying they need to be brought to the table to craft workable solutions.
Jobs and economy
Shepley cited Somerset County’s underutilized industrial parks – naming the mostly unoccupied Laurel Highlands Business Park among one of Somerset County’s biggest opportunities for growth.
He, Betcher and Kimmel said the county should be doing more to let the world know those properties are there – in many cases, with tax incentives.
Kimmel said the properties aren’t easy to find online, while Bumbarger said regulations against businesses need to be loosened.
Walker and Dawson said that’s no longer the case – that groups such as Johnstown Area Regional Industries was brought on board over the past year to market the properties and their amenities – internet, infrastructure and public water included to potential tenants.
Walker said he’s hopeful vital “supply chain” companies that provide goods and components to local companies could be lured to the vacant spaces – a move that wouldn’t just create jobs, but make doing business easier on Somerset County’s existing manufacturers
Job creation efforts will only be enhanced by the completion of U.S. Route 219 to Maryland in 2031 – an effort the current three commissioners lobbied for and are now seeing advance toward final design and right-of-way acquisition on PennDOT’s 10-year plan.
But several candidates said current efforts aren’t addressing a countywide worker shortage that’s seen by the county and its businesses.
Bumbarger said drug use is an ailment that is draining the region of a percentage of its workforce. Fochtman cited similar concerns.
Regarding county jobs, Kimmel and Fochtman said they’d boost wages to retain and recruit new workers.
Kimmel said pay seems to be an issue in private industry too, saying he’d work to lure businesses that pay good wages into the area.
Betcher said he’s the candidate suited to do that, pointing to his own background in corporate sales and management, saying he’s forged relationships with real estate brokers and attorneys in that field.
Dawson said it isn’t government’s job to create business, rather to ensure vital elements are available to encourage private industry to do the work.
She cited reliable infrastructure, broadband and outdoor recreation, among those draws, noting people look for accessibility and quality of life amenities.
All three commissioners noted millions are being invested into a multi-county effort to expand affordable broadband into remote areas – by building a fiber optic network that private service providers will use to offer service.
It’s been among the group’s top priorities in recent years.
Fochtman said there’s no question broadband, trails and quality of life are important when it comes to business recruitment, but he said commissioners aren’t focusing enough on “Somerset” to spread the word.
He said Johnstown-based JARI isn’t even a Somerset County operation – and that the county would be better served reforming a local economic development agency that would be solely focused on Somerset.
Betcher said the county needs to do more to market itself, in general – whether it’s for tourism, future residents or industry.
Dawson said there are county partners such as the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce and GO Laurel Highlands who are doing just that.
After one candidate suggested Somerset County’s charm and opportunities were a local secret, Tokar-Ickes noted hotel tax revenue shows otherwise.
Revenue from a 5% fee the county imposes on short-term stays continues to surge and is being put back into county businesses to market themselves to outside regions, she said.
Walker urged attendees – and voters – to research issues for themselves, rather than turning to social media misinformation to impact their choices on May 16.
Betcher asked voters to consider whether they are happy with the way things are – or if they want to see things change.
Tokar-Ickes said change takes time.
She said when people are running for office, it’s easy to make promises.
“When you are an incumbent, you have to deliver on those promises,” she said, pointing to historic progress bringing the Route 219 project toward a conclusion as one example.
The forum was hosted by Somerset County Farm Bureau, the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce and students from Somerset teacher Chris Zanoni’s high school youth and government course.
Tribune-Democrat Publisher Chip Minemyer served as the event’s moderator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.