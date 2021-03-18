SOMERSET – The Salvation Army Service Center is planning to bring a little egg-citement to the Somerset area – one decorated front yard at a time, while raising money for local residents in need.
In a first-ever fundraiser for the group, staff with the Somerset center plan to do drive-up decorating, enabling area residents to sign up their yard, a friend or neighbor’s, or even a business, to be on the receiving end of an Easter season surprise.
The $50 donation to add a yard will go toward Salvation Army support programs, such as rental assistance and youth programs, while also spreading the message that “Hope grows here,” organizers said.
“We’re really excited to get rolling,” Salvation Army Somerset Service Center Director Gale Purbaugh told The Tribune-Democrat on Thursday.
Local staff will drive up to the residence with a box truck filled with supplies, including colorful, decorative eggs of different sizes on yard stakes and signage, to “egg” the yards.
At least one sign will carry the “Hope Grows Here” message, while others will explain the purpose behind the effort, Purbaugh said.
After two days, the eggs will be taken down and moved to the next yard.
The fundraiser was dubbed the Spring EGGStravaganza.
“This is a chance for our whole community to come together and to enjoy spring, a true season of hope and renewal,” said Purbaugh.
“This fundraiser will continue to support our work in helping our neighbors in need, but in addition, it gives us a chance to lift spirits across different neighborhoods, springing into hope together.”
The nonprofit plans to decorate 40 registered properties, enabling them to raise a few thousand dollars in the process, over a span of a month.
The first yard will be decorated March 29, with more to follow through the entire month of April, organizers said.
All funds raised will remain in the local community, supporting Somerset residents with emergency food assistance, utility and rental assistance, youth and senior programming, and more, the organization outlined in a release to media.
“Hopefully we can highlight some hope ... and do something to brighten up our neighborhoods this spring,” Purbaugh said.
“With everything going on right now, I think we all need a little more hope this year.”
A display will be showcased at this year’s Somerset County Builders Association “MegaShow” to give the public a glimpse of the fundraiser’s intentions and decorations, she said.
For more information, visit www.salvationarmywpa.org/HopeGrowsHere.
