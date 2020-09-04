The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce will host a clay-shooting business networking event on Oct. 20, it announced this week.
The goal of the “Action Mentoring” event at Seven Springs Mountain Resort is “to engage young business leaders and soon-to-be graduates that are vital to our growing workforce with building a network in Somerset County,” according to organizers.
“Due to recent issues,” organizers said in a press release announcing the event, “our young business leaders and recent graduates have lost the ability to network with business, government and community leaders, which is vital to their career growth. We need to address this issue and energize our new leaders to help grow our local businesses. Prior to COVID, the shortage of skilled and quality workers was an ever-growing issue, and as this economy bounces back this issue will again be a major issue for our businesses.
“We can take a proactive role as business leaders and engage our youth through Action Mentoring and help them connect and learn more about our local area while enjoying an outdoor activity. We have a huge opportunity to keep more of our youth finding their careers locally and potentially attracting new people to our area.”
Those interested in registering for the event or in finding out more information should contact the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce by calling 814-445-6431 or sending an email to info@somersetcountychamber.com.
Registration includes 50 shots per person, lunch and awards for top teams and shooters.
The fee is $135 per person ($100 without equipment rental), or $525 for a foursome ($375 without equipment rental). Young professionals have a discounted rate of $90 ($75 without equipment rental) and will be assigned to a foursome of county business leaders.
Sponsorship opportunities are available.
