SOMERSET, Pa. – For many, it was a familiar flurry of networking, business interactions and conversation around drinks and food.
“We’re back,” said Ron Aldom, Somerset County Chamber of Commerce executive director.
About 140 people registered at the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 dinner Wednesday at Oakhurst Grille and Event Center, 2409 Glades Pike.
Nine business members of the chamber were honored with awards Wednesday night.
Outstanding person of the year went to Jaclyn McCusker, executive director of Laurel Arts.
“This is the first event we’ve been able to attend since COVID, and Somerset is wonderful, a tight-knit community, and it’s nice to see everybody’s faces,” she said.
Entrepreneur of the year went to Tracy Todorich, owner of Positive Images Spa Shoppes and Lush Salon in Windber.
The Harold W. Wheeler Jr. Memorial Humanitarian Award went to Jennifer Boland, director of children, youth and family programs for St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.
The Somerset County Agricultural Award went to Michael Lynch, who produces beef and maple syrup at his farm.
The Grant B. Miller Award went to Donald B. Deaner, a sixth-generation funeral director who operates Deaner Funeral Homes in the county.
The workforce education star award went to Cheryl Morgan, director of the Somerset County Library.
Hank Parke, founder of the Somerset Rails to Trails Foundation, was honored with the Somerset County lifetime achievement award.
And the Betty Haupt Memorial Tourism Award went to the Somerset Historical Center.
The Somerset County Young Gun Award went to Lee Hoffman, 33. Hoffman has worked as a realtor for 10 years with Berkshire Hathaway Realty, and he is a first-term Somerset Borough council member and vice chairman of Somerset Inc., a civic group focused on community revitalization.
“I made a decision to jump into the borough council and Somerset Inc., and I’ve really seen momentum picking up in Somerset,” he said, noting strong attendance at community events in the borough.
The dinner on Wednesday also highlighted the chamber’s involvement in projects including a feasibility study to explore the professional housing stock needed to attract and retain young business professionals.
Hoffman said he’s seen increased demand for the county’s residential and commercial building stock since the pandemic.
“Pre-pandemic, about 12% of people who called about listings were from out of town; now it’s 50%,” he said. “Many people have been here at least once to ski or visit, and they just want to be in a rural area.”
