National Day of Prayer might have looked different this year, but people still turned to God in prayer and meditation.
The observance, held across the United States each year on the first Thursday of May, has traditionally been marked in Somerset County with a gathering on the steps of the courthouse.
But with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the observance was moved online and presented on Somerset County National Day of Prayer’s Facebook page and through Zoom.
Brent Williams, pastor of First Christian Church of Somerset and an organizer of the service, said this year’s National Day of Prayer is a historical event.
“Now more than ever we need to pray, we are in a national crisis, and have joined forces to beat this coronavirus through prayer,” he said. “Fervent prayer is powerful and effective. God hears us wherever we are.”
The service opened with singing of the national anthem and a reading from Somerset County commissioners proclaiming May 7 as National Day of Prayer in the county.
In addition, pledges were offered to the American flag, Christian flag and Bible.
Members of the organizing committee offered up prayers in seven areas – church, government, family, education, business, military and media.
“We pray the Lord will bless this country, watch over us and keep us safe through this pandemic; we pray that you are gloried and honored through it,” said prayer leader Brandy Durst.
The service concluded with the singing of “I Asked the Lord.”
Following the program, participants were invited to stay online and were divided into small groups for additional prayer and reflection.
“We pray this National Day of Prayer will be magnified throughout the whole year,” said prayer leader Dan Bash.
Organizers in Cambria County have postponed their observance until June 4. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cambria County Courthouse, 200 S. Center St., Ebensburg.
