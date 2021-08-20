SOMERSET – In 1921, fundraising efforts culminated with the purchase of a 15-bed private hospital on South Center Avenue, creating Somerset Borough’s first community hospital.
Over the following 100 years, numerous expansions and renovations have resulted in the 115-bed UPMC Somerset, which fills an entire block of South Center Avenue and includes numerous satellite facilities and physicians’ offices.
Dozens of community leaders and hospital administrators, board members and employees gathered Friday to celebrate 100 years of care in Somerset.
During the invocation for Friday’s program, hospital chaplain Brenda Benner said the growth was the result of “the cooperation and effort of many people over those years to plan, build, clean, maintain and provide the services required to offer life-changing medical care to the Somerset community.”
Hospital President Andy Rush highlighted some of the milestones, including major expansions in 1939, 1952 and 1955. There were emergency department expansions in 1984 and 1994, the addition of magnetic resonance imaging in 1999, a new outpatient services annex in 2004 and the Wheeler Family Medical Center outpatient facility in 2008.
In 2002, Somerset became the first hospital in the state authorized to offer heart catheterization without an open-heart surgery program.
Rush said hospital board members realized in 2017 the independent community hospital faced challenges that threatened its future.
“Our board had the foresight to reach out and seek a partner,” he said.
That effort brought Somerset Hospital into the Pittsburgh-based UPMC system.
During his speech Friday, longtime family physician and hospital board member Dr. Mark Yaros said the board struggled with the merger decision.
“I always thought the community hospital should never be taken under the wings of a larger institution,” Yaros said. “It turned out to be the right decision for our community hospital. It allowed all of us to continue to offer services to our community that they deserve.”
Having the UPMC experts in Pittsburgh for support, information and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic proved the value, he said.
Although the larger system directs overall policies, Rush said UPMC Somerset remains true to its past.
“I will say the culture has not changed,” Rush said after the program. “There is still that community feel, that caring compassionate care. UPMC truly invested in communities as if they remained community hospitals.”
Advanced technology and additional specialty care provided by the Pittsburgh organization only enhance the community hospital, he said.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
